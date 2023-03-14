South Africa: President Ramaphosa Offers Condolences to Nations Affected By Cyclone Freddy

14 March 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people, offered condolences to the governments and citizens of Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar which have been affected by Cyclone Freddy.

This tropical cyclone, which originated off the north-west of Australia in recent weeks and has travelled across the Indian Ocean, has resulted in nearly 140 deaths, a high rate of injury and the loss of public infrastructure and private property in the three Southern African states.

President Ramaphosa said: "As the Government and people of South Africa, we are saddened by the loss of human life, livestock, infrastructure and property experienced by our sister nations.

"Our thoughts are with the many families who have lost loved ones in this disaster and we share the wishes of the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar that these extreme weather incidents will subside so that recovery and rebuilding efforts can proceed."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.