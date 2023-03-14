Angola: Parliament Discusses Sending Military Contingent to Eastern DRC

Luanda — The National Assembly discusses and votes on Friday (17), in an extraordinary plenary session, a Draft Resolution to approve the Request for Authorization to the President of the Republic on sending a Military Contingent of the Peacekeeping and Support Operations Component to the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This decision was made public this Monday, after the Conference of Whips, led by the National Assembly's First Vice Speaker, Américo Cuononoca, and aimed at the consideration of a matter submitted urgently to the parliament by the President of the Republic, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The statement explains that after due consideration, and given the urgency of the matter, "an Extraordinary Plenary Meeting will be convened, which will take place on March 17, Friday".

Thus, during the month of March, the National Assembly will hold two Extraordinary Plenary Meetings, the first on the 17th and the second on the 29th, according to the statement issued at the last Conference of Whips.