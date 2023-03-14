Angola: Parliament Discusses Sending Military Contingent to Eastern DRC

13 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Assembly discusses and votes on Friday (17), in an extraordinary plenary session, a Draft Resolution to approve the Request for Authorization to the President of the Republic on sending a Military Contingent of the Peacekeeping and Support Operations Component to the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This decision was made public this Monday, after the Conference of Whips, led by the National Assembly's First Vice Speaker, Américo Cuononoca, and aimed at the consideration of a matter submitted urgently to the parliament by the President of the Republic, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The statement explains that after due consideration, and given the urgency of the matter, "an Extraordinary Plenary Meeting will be convened, which will take place on March 17, Friday".

Thus, during the month of March, the National Assembly will hold two Extraordinary Plenary Meetings, the first on the 17th and the second on the 29th, according to the statement issued at the last Conference of Whips.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.