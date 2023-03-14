Angola: Japan Recognizes Angola's Economic Potential

Tokyo — The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, on Monday acknowledged Angola's economic potential and expressed the intention to strengthen cooperation ties.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, who is on an official visit to Japan, Fumio Kishida recalled that Angola held democratic elections in 2022 and lives a "high political stability".

"Angola is a country with high economic potential, prominent in oil production and rich in mineral resources", said the Japanese Premier, after a meeting of about half an hour with the Angolan statesman.

He also said that, in the scope of the bilateral cooperation, his country's government will give more importance to the fomentation of investment and business in Angola, with emphasis on the sectors of renewable energies, agriculture and health.

Other sectors that were also highlighted were industry, security, demining, electric power, port development, and geospatial information technologies.

According to the Japanese Prime Minister, the meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, also served to talk about the situation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.