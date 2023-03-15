Zimbabwe: CCC Trio Acquitted of Threatening to Kill Mwonzora - Chief Suspect Put to His Defence

15 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Three of four Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have been cleared of charges of threatening to kill MDC Alliance president, Douglas Mwonzora.

Chinhoyi Magistrate Toendepi Zhou this Tuesday acquitted CCC security officer Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), provincial secretary Tawanda Bvumo (48), and Dyke Makumbi (48), a former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 councillor.

"Application for discharge is, hereby, granted in respect of second, third and fourth accused persons after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against them," ruled Toendepi.

Only Godfrey Makoko (38), a member of CCC Makonde cluster organising team, remains in the dock where he has been put to his defence after the presiding magistrate ruled there was a prima facie case against him.

Makoko was remanded to March 17 for trial continuation.

The ruling followed an application for discharge at the close of State case made by defence lawyer Kudzai Choga.

The accused quartet was recently let off the hook after the State admitted its ill-preparedness to continue with the matter, but accused persons were summoned to court a few days later.

They were charged with threats to commit murder as defined in section 186 as read with section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

As trial commenced before, the MDC Alliance president singled out Makoko whom he said shouted that he was a sell-out, raised his right fist intending to strike him shouting "Dougie ngaarohwe, ngaaurayiwe" (Dougie must be beaten, he must be killed) but was restrained by his five-member security team.

He alleged the other three accused persons joined and charged towards him but his body guards managed to whisk him away before any harm could be meted.

However, defence lawyer expunged Mwonzora's version, accusing the Nyanga North Senator of fabricating a story against his clients.

Choga said the CCC members at court walked out of premises "blissfully" and never threatened Mwonzora, but only embarrassed him by chanting songs expressing he was a sellout.

Filing a police report against the CCC protestants came as an "after-thought" to fix them for embarrassing him, the defence argued.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex on November 11, 2022 after the MDC Alliance leader withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices.

Olivia Mukaro prosecuted the matter.

