Zimbabwe: Feeling Station! Mliswa Gets Emotional Over Cartoon Questioning His Independence, Zanu-PF Influence - Legislator Portrayed As Two-Headed Snake

Outspoken Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Temba Mliswa Tuesday got emotional after being mocked for his strong Zanu PF ties by a 'popular' Zimbabwe Daily cartoonist.

The cartoon portrayed Mliswa as a two-headed snake with one end draping a Zanu PF scarf on what is supposed to be its neck to indicate his relationship with the party.

Zimbabwe Daily's cartoonist has been releasing highly critical images of mainly Zanu PF-aligned politicians and public figures in the past year.

Mliswa did not take kindly to the 'two ends of one snake' caricature.

"Zimbabwe Daily, have you heard the saying which goes, it's not about the colour of the cat but does it kill mice? Not to say I am, but what is wrong with being Zanu PF? I'm very worried about why you think it's a problem for one to be part of Zanu PF," said Mliswa.

"It shouldn't be a crime to be part of a political party. Again, I don't expect this from a serious media publication."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, self-proclaimed Prophet Passion Java, ZBC, Mthuli Ncube and a host of other ministers have been victims of the creative artist.

Mliswa went as far as claiming the cartoon could have been oiled by bribes.

Added Mliswa: "This is the type of approach to news reporting that is driven by brown envelopes. My politics is about the people and nothing else.

"I have been able to discharge my duties more than those whom you may feel more inclined to support partisanly.

"Using an objective standard for being a legislator you shouldn't have a problem with me until and unless you have a veiled agenda to drive as you seem to do."