Zimbabwe: CCC's Ostallos Siziba Leads Voter Registration Drive in 'Orphaned' Zengeza, As Sikhala Clocks 275 Days in Remand

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba is leading the party's voter registration campaign in Zengeza West, incarcerated Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala's constituency.

Sikhala has clocked 275 days in remand on allegations of inciting public violence. More than 10 bail applications have been dismissed on what the party says are deliberate efforts to keep him at Chikurubi Maximum Prison beyond this year's general elections.

Siziba said Sikhala could have been doing the job himself as he was best placed to do and laid into Zanu PF's regime for keeping him jailed in a deliberate 'targeting of the party's foot-soldiers.'

"I will be leading the voter registration drive in Zengeza West constituency, politically orphaned through the continued persecution of our Change Champion, Saro Wiwa Sikhala," said Siziba.

"Had he been out of remand prison, he certainly would be leading all these efforts on the ground, with his electorate and our structures .

"We are fully mindful of deliberate actions by the regime, to try and weaken us. For as long as we can do anything about it, our structures will continue to do the needful on the ground and bring an end to this lawlessness."

Sikhala was arrested in June last year following the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who is yet to be buried.

He had been representing the Ali family which demanded immediate justice for their slain daughter and mother.

The arrest followed violent scenes in Nyatsime, where Ali stayed, with state security agents blaming Sikhala's calls for justice as having incited people to torch property of perceived ruling party members' property.

Added Siziba: "For the avoidance of doubt, we continue to unreservedly call the Harare regime, to put an end to law-fare, and the continue persecution of Sikhala.

"We also continue to ask citizens to act in solidarity and love, for an injury to one, is an injury to all."