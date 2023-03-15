South Africa: Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, You Have the Power to Take Us Back Into the Light - Here's How to Do It

14 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
document By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley

Make no mistake, turning around electricity production is the most ambitious and far-reaching activity any South African leader has undertaken for a long time.

Dear Minister Ramokgopa,

Congratulations on your appointment to the position of Minister of Electricity in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

Your appointment represents the last hope that the ANC will turn around the generation and transmission of electricity, which has been going backwards at a substantial rate since the utility was converted into a contract management agency for the politically connected.

You will know that the utility is bleeding the economy at a rate of about R1.5-billion a day, so you have already presided over R15-billion in losses since you took office. And that is the conservative, short-term estimate.

To turn this utility around, you will have to accomplish what two senior ANC figures, the minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, and the minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, have failed to do for several years. And you will have to do so with both of them still in the Cabinet and still believing they have ultimate responsibility for Eskom.

It would do you well to dwell for a moment on why these senior ministers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.