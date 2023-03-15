Africa: UNAF U-20 Women - Day 1 - Egypt Beat Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria Share Spoils

Following the first matchday, Egypt U-20 women's team is alone at the top of the UNAF - North African Football Association tournament ranking, after beating Tunisia 3-1.

In the meantime, Morocco was held by Algeria 1-1 at the municipal stadium of Kram in the northern suburb of Tunis.

In the first match, Nadia Ahmed Ramadan opened the scoring for Egypt in the 18th minute from the penalty spot, Hala Mustafa Moussa doubled the lead in the 45th minute, and Laila Saif Muhammad scored the 3-0 goal in the 57th minute, before the Tunisian team reduced the gap by Anas Bousaïda in the 73rd minute.

The second match ended in a draw between Morocco and Algeria with Hajar Said opening the scoring for the Moroccans in the 12th minute, before Algeria equalized through Lina Berkos in the 67th minute.

With these results, Egypt lead the ranking with 3 points. Morocco and Algeria follow with one point each, while Tunisia close the ranking without point.

For the second matchday scheduled for next Thursday, Morocco will lock horns with Tunisia (11:00 am local time), while Algeria will face Egypt (14:00 local time).

The tournament is organized as a mini-championship of three matchdays, at the end of which the team ranked first will be crowned champion.