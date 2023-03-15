Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - Best Xi of the Tournament

Following three weeks of all action football in the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, the CAF Technical Study Group (TSG) has named the best starting line-up of the tournament.

New champions Senegal as expected dominate the team with four players while first-time finalists The Gambia have two members alongside Nigeria and Congo with a Ugandan completing the modern 4-3-3 line-up which is headed by Senegal coach Malick Daf.

Goalkeeper: Landing Badji (Senegal)

A towering presence between the sticks for the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal in all six matches during the tournament.

The AS Pikine custodian was exceptional as he kept six clean sheets to help Malick Daf's side claim their first ever TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 title.

Badji, 19-years-old was instrumental in the quarter-finals win over Benin as he made smart saves to keep his team in the game before captain Samba Diallo headed in the winner.

He will be hoping to continue his impressive performance with local side AS Pikine in the Senegalese Professional League and the national U-23 when they face Mali in the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Right Back: Augustine Njoku (Nigeria)

A reliable source of deliveries down the right channel for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria during the thrilling TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The young defender has pace going forward with the ability of stopping his opponent from penetrating his area.

Njoku was reliable for Ladan Bosso's team that claimed bronze in Egypt and a place at this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Right Central Defender: Seydou Sano (Senegal)

A calm and collected presence in the heart of the Young Teranga Lions defense throughout the tournament.

The US Goree defender was a rock at the back for Senegal with his timely interceptions making it difficult for opposing forwards.

His aerial ability was key to Senegal's success as the Young Teranga Lions kept six clean sheets enroute to their first ever TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON triumph.

Left Central Defender: Alagie Saine (Gambia)

A nonsense defender who is influential in both penalty areas of the pitch. The Gambia captain had a tournament to remember with his performances earning him two Man of the Match awards.

The former Falcons FC skipper marked his second TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON tournament with some great defending and scoring the winner in his country's first two group stage matches against Tunisia and Zambia.

Saine will be hoping to break into the senior national team after earning a call-up to this month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifiers against Mali.

Left Back: Solomon Agbalaka (Nigeria)

A modern defender who can play on the left of defense and at the heart of defense for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

Solomon Agbalaka was selected to the team following coach Ladan Bosso's scouting trip to Lagos and the versatile defender didn't disappoint.

The powerful full-back scored the winner against host nation Egypt to secure Nigeria's first victory of the 2023 TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup.

Defensive Midfielder: Lamine Camara (Senegal)

Soft spoken off the field but a gem in the middle of the pitch for the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal.

The former Generation Foot ace came into the tournament on the heels of his triumphant performance at this year's TotalEnergies African Nations Championship in Algeria.

The box-to-box midfielder gave Malick Daf's side balance and an extra man in attack with high pressing ability causing problems for opposing defenders.

The new Metz FC recruit scored twice in the semi-finals success over Tunisia before a sterling performance in the final against arch rivals and neighbours The Gambia.

The new maestro of Senegalese football has all it takes to break into Aliou Cisse's side in the future.

Attacking Midfielder: Pape Demba Diop (Senegal)

Diop was a delight to watch during the tournament for the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal.

The former Diambar FC graduate played in a midfield three alongside Lamine Camara and RS Berkane's Mamadou Camara.

The Zulte Waregem starlet finished as leading scorer with five goals to scoop the Umbro Golden Boot award ahead of Adama Bojang and Déogracias Bassinga.

The youngster scored spectacular goals in the tournament including a famous hat-trick against host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

Attacking Midfielder: Prince Sousssou (Congo)

A star in the Red Devils side that finished in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Sousssou Ilendo has the ability to score and create chances for his team.

The Club Sportif MultiDisciplinaire attacker has everything from a great, silky touch on the ball to an unparalleled vision of the beautiful game and the ability to withstand pressure.

Right Winger: Adama Bojang (Gambia)

The darling of Gambian football during the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

The Steve Biko protégé showed real promise with his runs to latch onto through balls and his ability to dispatch his chances.

Bojang is one of the most clinical strikers in the Gambian league and he showed that in Egypt with his goals in the business end of the tournament.

The young poacher scored a hat-trick against debutants South Sudan in the quarter-finals before scoring the lone goal to secure the Young Scorpions their place in the final.

Left Winger: Rogers Mugisha (Uganda)

Rogers provided Uganda an outlet down the left channel of their attack with his ability to take on defenders.

The youngster combined with Travis Mutyaba and Titus Ssematima in the Hippos team that performed so well despite their quarter-final exit to record champions Nigeria.

Centre Forward: Déogracias Bassinga (Congo)

Exciting and clinical, these two describe Déogracias Bassinga.

The Congo forward scored four goals for Marie Joseph Madienguela's side before they exited in the quarter-finals against Tunisia on penalty shootouts.

Bassinga has pace and the ability to convert changes in the opposition box. He hit a hat-trick in the quarter-finals against Tunisia to bow out with four goals one shy of Umbro Golden Boot winner Pape Demba Diop of Senegal.