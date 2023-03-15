Somalia Executes 3, Including Ex-Army Officer Worked for Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — Somalia's armed forces court on Wednesday morning executed three men convicted of working with Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in East Africa.

The convicts - Mohammed Abdulle Abkow (Biyamalow), Sharif Mohamed Barqadle (Jeego) and Mohamed Abdi Nur Jirow (Dr. Fanah) faced the firing squad in the morning.

According to the court, two officers of the government's security agencies found guilty of being Al-Shabaab sleeping cells and a bomb facilitator disguised as doctor.

The court said they were responsible for large explosions that killed many people, mostly in Mogadishu, and planned killings of civilians and government officials.

The security agencies of the government succeeded in arresting the men after getting their information of working in the name of the army to facilitate Al-Shabaab attacks.

The military court appears to have expedited the executions weeks after the government began a military offensive against Al-Shabaab. Dozens of militants were executed.

Today's execution came 24 hours after at least five people were killed and 11 others wounded, including Gedo governor, in a suicide attack in southern Somalia, police said.