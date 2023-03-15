Zimbabwe: Prophet T Freddy's 'Ama 2K' Tackles Drug Abuse

15 March 2023
263Chat (Harare)

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder and musician Tapiwa Freddy popularly known as Prophet T Freddy has joined the fight against drug abuse in a new single track titled Ama 2k.

Ama 2k is common name used to identify people born after the year 2000.

The Zimdancehall song 'Ama 2k' already shared on Youtube discourages youngsters against engaging in drug abuse including guka and mutoriro among others.

In the song, T Freddy reveals how drug abuse has caused endless social problems for the country.

"These issues have to come out, it's everyone's responsibility to tackle drug abuse. We need to pray, sing and call upon our youths to understand that. A Clarion call has to be made," said the prophet.

Commenting on the song on Youtube, Prophet T Freddy's fans hailed the cleric for tackling the issue of drug abuse among youths.

"Chakanyanya ichi. Thank you for the messege Prophet. Visuals complementing," mabhunu Mabhunu said.

Icho well done t freddy thts a good message to stop drug abuse," said one Memphis Jimmy Chamboko.

Wow massage for our generation thank you Man Of God," said Theophelus Beven Gunyere.

