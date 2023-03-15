Zimbabwe Women's Hockey Team Eyes Junior Africa Cup Final After Egypt Win

The Zimbabwe women's junior hockey team has set sights on advancing to the finals of Africa cup in Egypt after they dismantled the hosts Monday.

Zimbabwe shrugged off its disappointing performance against South Africa on the opening day of the Junior Africa after beating Egypt 4 - 0.

The victory against the hosts brought Zimbabwe's campaign back on track ahead of a crucial encounter against Kenya Wednesday.

Zimbabwe's goals came from Chelsey-Lee Hares, Athina Mujiba, Tadiwanashe Elijah and Tanyaradzwa Changa.

Zimbabwe women's junior team coach Brad Heuer is hoping hsi charges will replicate Monday's performances for Kenya.

"We have a rest day (Tuesday) then we are up against Kenya on Wednesday and if we win that game then we book our ticket to the World cup later this year in Chile so we are hoping for good performance from the girls to just carry on the way we are going and keep our momentum ," said Heuer.

Zimbabwe will be pinning their hopes on Elija and Mutsa Bera who were part of the women's team at Africa Cup last year.

The duo's experience will come in handy against a Kenyan side that also lost 0- 5 to South Africa Monday.

Zimbabwe are currently in second spot after their win separated by Kenya on goal difference.

The tournament is serving as a qualification phase to the hockey junior world cup with finalists qualifying.

"I am so happy with the performances. We managed to push the defeat behind us and focus on the game. We knew what we needed to do. They played a really great game," said Heuer.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe men's junior team's journey at the Africa cup ended Monday evening after they lost 3 - 1 to Kenya.