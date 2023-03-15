Africa: Watch Live - CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Awards Tonight

You can watch here LIVE from 18h00 local time (16h00 GMT) the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 in Kigali tonight.

CAF TV (YouTube) will show the entire event live.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will confer the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed V1 of Morocco.

Some of the stars expected include Ivorian Didier Drogba, Brazilian legend Cafu, Nigeria's Ayegbeni Yakubu, Black Star's Asamoah Gyan, Cameroonian legend in women's football Gaelle Enganamouit, South African record-breaking women footballer Portia Modise and compatriot Amanda Dlamini, Senegal's Khalilou Fadiga, former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, DR Congo's Herita Ilunga, Indomitable Lion's Pierre Webo, former English international Wes Brown, former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe, Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah, Nigeria's Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.