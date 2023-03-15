Somalia: Al-Shabab Bombing Targets Regional Officials

14 March 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

Washington — In Somalia multiple casualties have been reported following a suicide bombing in Bardhere in the southern Gedo region.

A resident told VOA Somali that a car filled with explosives was detonated at a building in in the town's center housing regional officials, early Tuesday.

At least two soldiers are believed to have died and an unspecified number of other people were injured in the attack according to the resident.

The al-Shabab militant group immediately claimed responsibility.

In a Telegram post, the group said a bomber drove a suicide car bomb into a building where regional officials were meeting to plan anti-al-Shabab mobilization.

Since August last year al-Shabab has lost significant territory in central Somalia following community-level mobilization in support of federal government forces.

In retaliation, Al-Shabab has carried out a series of attacks targeting towns, clan elders and local militia commanders involved in mobilizations against the group.

On February 21, al-Shabab militants raided a Mogadishu care home for members of the pro-government forces who have been injured in military operations, killing ten people.

On March 7, the group carried a complex attack on a military base in Janaa Cabdalle, 60 kilometers west of Kismayo, killing at least five soldiers.

