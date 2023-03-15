Kenya: CJ Koome Joins India's Supreme Court Bench in Constitutional Case Proceedings

15 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday joined India's Supreme Court bench during a hearing on a constitutional court on invitation of her host Chief Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud.

Koome formed the Constitutional Bench comprising five Indian justices recording history as the first woman Chief Justice of Kenya to take part in such proceedings.

The court had convened for a scheduled hearing in the Shiv Sena case where factions within the right-wing to far-right Marathi regionalist and Hindu ultranationalist political party have been battling for the control of the outfit founded in 1966.

"We are very honoured to have in our midst Chief Justice Martha Koome, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya. Not the least of her achievements is that she is the first woman chief justice of the country," Chandrachud said while welcoming Koome's delegation.

The Indian Chief Justice lauded Koome's wealth of knowledge in constitutional law.

"She is a judge of high erudition, who has written extensively including on issues pertaining to constitutional law in India," he said.

Basic structure doctrine

Chandrachud singled out Koome's decision, in March 2022, on the application of the basic structure doctrine in Kenya. The decision followed a the constitutional petition on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that saw the constitutional review process championed by then President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga annulled.

"She recently wrote a judgment on the extent to which basic structure doctrine will apply in Kenya," he stated.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Mahesh Jethmalani also extended Koome a welcome on behalf of the bar.

Koome had at the beginning of her visit to India called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the official residence, the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu described Kenya as a centuries-old friend saying India was proud to be Kenya's development partner.

She said India was eager to maintain the tradition of high-level engagement with President William Ruto's administration.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.