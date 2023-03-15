Kenya: The U.S. Will Advance Efforts to Protect Gay Rights - Whitman

Nairobi — The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman says the United States will safeguard the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

The envoy said Tuesday in a Twitter post that the US will continue to promote human rights and equality of LGBTQI+ persons.

"Over the past week my team and I met with the LGBTQI+ community and stakeholders to support human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. The U.S. proudly advances efforts to protect LGBTQI+ persons from discrimination & violence and will continue to stand up for human rights and equality," Ambassador Whitman said.

Whitman's statement comes at a time when President William Ruto as well as religious leaders have opposed the Supreme court ruling which allowed for the registration of LGBTQI+ organizations in the country.

However, Whitman maintained that the US will not interfere with Kenya's position on the LGBTQI+ issue saying every country is at liberty to make its own decisions on how to deal with gay rights.

On March 3, The US clarified that the Sh16 billion aid granted to Kenya is not linked to the policies on LGBTQI+ rights in the country.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said during a tour of Kajiado that the Joe Biden Administration respects each country's point of view on the matter.

"There is absolutely no truth to that aid being linked to any change in policies on LGBTQI+ rights in Kenya. Our view is that every country has to make their own decisions on LBGTQ rights," Ambassador Whitman said.

She went on to say that the US holds a different position on the subject noting that they view LGBTQI+ rights as human rights.

Ambassador Whitman stated that Kenya and the US have very strong bilateral relations dating many years pointing out that Kenya's stance won't affect the way the two countries relate.

"Our democratic values and the way we feel is different and that is okay. Countries have differences, we have very strong working relationships over many years and I think the Kenya government knows the US perspective on this," she said.