Namibia: Fewer Cattle Sold As Drought Looms

THE livestock sector recorded mixed results during the last quarter of 2022, with a decrease in cattle marketed after poor rainfall was recorded in many parts of the country.

According to an Agribank monthly market watch for February 2023, low to no rainfall was recorded in the Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Khomas, Omaheke, Erongo, Hardap and //Kharas regions, indicating below normal rainfall across most parts of the country between October 2022 and February 2023.

"Given the rainfall performance since the beginning of the season, the country faces a risk of low water supply and poor pasture conditions. This represents a key risk to the agriculture sector, rangeland recovery and livestock production," said Agribank.

"Furthermore, delayed planting in areas where crop production is largely under rainfed and dry conditions are major concerns, negatively impacting crop yields and threatening food security," the report stated.

It also advised farmers to strengthen efforts to build climate resilience for farming activities to reduce income losses from a potential drought.

The Southern Africa Development Community food security early warning system report for January 2023 indicates that vegetation conditions in Namibia and southern Angola are well below average, which is consistent with rainfall performance.

However, Agribank reports that the number of cattle marketed in January 2023 declined by 9% to 14 645, compared to 16 065 cattle marketed in January 2022.

The decrease is attributed to slow activities at export and local abattoirs, slaughtering 4 805 cattle in January 2023, 38% lower than 7 765 in January 2022.

According to the Meat Board, year-on-year the total marketing of cattle declined by 1,9% during the fourth quarter of 2022, where 56 852 animals were marketed, compared to the 57 958 during the corresponding 2021 quarter.

Cattle production in some parts of Namibia will be adversely affected by the poor rangeland conditions due to uneven distribution of rainfall, the Agribank report said.

"We further observed an increase in the number of live exports (weaners) by 19% to 9 840 in January 2023. The upsurge can be ascribed to the rise in weaner auctions for South Africa exports, which has in turn resulted in a decrease in the price by 17% to N$37,12/kg in January 2023, compared to N$44,49/kg in the prior year," said Agribank.

Considering harsh climatic conditions, coupled with global crises, farmers are expected to introduce innovative ways of coping with drought to avoid further losses.

"Government support is required in terms of proactive risk transfer instruments, market access and drought relief programme," noted the report.

According to the bank, the number of goats marketed similarly declined by 18% to 5 315 in January 2023, compared to 6 470 in January 2022. Famers reduced the number of live exports to South Africa, due to the low demand in goats coinciding with the end of the festive season.

"Contrary to the decline in cattle and goats, the sheep industry continues to surprise to the upside, recording a 4% increase in the sheep marketed to 20 727 animals in January 2023 from 19 893 January 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, a total of 11 944 pigs were slaughtered at Meat Board-registered abattoirs, a 3,5% growth compared to 11 540 pigs slaughtered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The country's inflation rate stood at 7,0% in January 2023, from 4,6% in the same period of 2022, with transport and food the major drivers.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages surged to 14,0% in January 2023, up from 5,6% in January 2022.

Food inflation is predominantly attributed to prices of bread and cereals surging by 22,3% in January 2023, from 3,8% in January 2022.

Fruit prices increased by 22,3% in January 2023, from 12,8% in same period in 2022, owed to significant increases in the prices of citrus fruit, watermelon and avocado. - Email: [email protected]