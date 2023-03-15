Kenyans Will No Longer Be Able to Check Taxes on Power Tokens

Nairobi — Kenyans will no longer be able to check taxes levied on them when buying electricity tokens from Kenya power.

This is after the country's sole electricity supplier rolled out a new messaging model.

The model which came into effect yesterday will alllow consumerustomers to view the metre number, the token number and the amount spent and the units allocated.

This is a complete departure from the old model that had the cost of inflation elements, forex charges levied on the consumers and even inflation adjustments.

The electricity utility provider has however issued a dial code*977# for consumers who would wish to know the full details of their token purchase.