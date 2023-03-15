Kenyans Will No Longer Be Able to Check Taxes on Power Tokens

15 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyans will no longer be able to check taxes levied on them when buying electricity tokens from Kenya power.

This is after the country's sole electricity supplier rolled out a new messaging model.

The model which came into effect yesterday will alllow consumerustomers to view the metre number, the token number and the amount spent and the units allocated.

This is a complete departure from the old model that had the cost of inflation elements, forex charges levied on the consumers and even inflation adjustments.

The electricity utility provider has however issued a dial code*977# for consumers who would wish to know the full details of their token purchase.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.