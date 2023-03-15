Kenya: Chiloba Forced to Flee As Azimio Supporters Demonstrate in Kisumu

15 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Ezra Chiloba escaped the wrath of Kisumu demonstrators who were on the streets to protest against high cost of living.

Chiloba was officiating the celebration to mark world consumer's rights day at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga sports complex.

The demonstrators had trekked from Kondele to the County Commissioner's office where they issued a memorandum.

Kisumu Central ODM chairman Seth Kanga then directed the demonstrators to head to sports complex where they had wind ICT CS Eliud Owalo was present.

They arrived when Chiloba was conducting an interview with the press, which he cut short and dashed to his vehicle.

Unknown to the demonstrators, the vehicle ferrying out Chiloba was making out of his way as they gain entry into the complex sending panic to the organizers.

They were shouting with the name of Owalo, looking for him everywhere, in the tents, in the toilets.

The demonstrators overrun the event as those who were on the queau for lunch run for safety.

They stormed the catering services taking all food as organizers and their visitors went without food.

The demonstrators could be seen sipping juice, others eating boiled eggs.

"You can be inside here feeling good when we go hungry. We only see these juice on TV," said one demonstrator.

All the fliers were pulled out as a handful of police who were giving security to the event stand without taking any action.

Organizers who had mounted stands hurriedly closed shop for fear of looting of their products, which were on display.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.