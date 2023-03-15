Namibia: SIM Registrations Only in Person

MTC has advised the public that the ongoing MTC has advised the public that the ongoing mandatory SIM registration process is only available and done in person through MTC SIM registration officials at official Mobile Homes or at various mobile field campaigns - and not done through a SMS short code *68966#.

A post advising customer to avoid long queues, and that "they can register their SIM by dialling the short code *68966#", has been doing rounds, indicating that they can register their sim cards via the short code.

However, MTC has confirmed that whilst the shortcode is indeed an MTC code, its usage and functionality are for an MTC service, called Electronic Voucher (E-Voucher).

MTC E-Voucher registration platform is where customers register to become airtime resellers through the online platform - hence the name "MTC E-Voucher.

Customers register for this service by dialling the short code *68966#. The platform is for exclusive use for those vendors who sell MTC airtime online as third-party dealers and receive a commission of 6% on sales.

"MTC would therefore like to caution our esteemed customers not to use the short code *68966#. It has also come to our attention that unscrupulous public members, masquerading as MTC officials, are going door to door, one street after the other, in urban towns, villages to villages and institutions of care/facilities, such as hospitals/old age homes/care homes, masquerading as MTC officials conducting SIM registrations - collecting people's identity cards - and in the process charging public members money for the said exercise.

"Please note this is not allowed, and SIM registration purposes are only done in person appearance - where you either appear or present yourself at an MTC registration centre in your area or nearest mobile home," read a statement from MTC spokesperson Erasmus Nekundi.

Nekundi added that to register, customers must bring along their national identity document and proof of residence where applicable.