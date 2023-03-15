Kenya: Mohamed Ali Says Life in Danger After Office Shot At

Nairobi — Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali now claims his life is in danger following an attack at his official Constituency office in Nyali on Tuesday.

The former investigative journalist took to social media where he shared photos of a shattered window that shows what appeared to be a bullet hole.

The second-term MP says this is the fifth time he has been targeted as he linked the attack to his sentiment on port services.

"Yet again, for the fifth time, there has been an attack on my office. A clear indication that the person/people behind this attempt on my life are relentless to take me down. What they forget is, no human being can take the life of another except by the will of God," Ali said Tuesday.

Ali who is also a Commissioner with the Parliamentary Service Commission maintained that he will not silenced or threatened by "goons who are irked by the progress we are making for the people we serve."

Police have commenced investigations into the incident.