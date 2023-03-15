Africa: Global Football Legends, African Stars and Football Leaders to Attend CAF President Dr Motsepe's Outstanding Achievement Awards Tonight

Some of the global football stars including international legends, African stars and Football Leaders will be amongst the important guests that will attend CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 in Kigali tonight (Tuesday).

The event will be live at 18h00 local time (16h00 GMT/ 18h00 Cairo/ 19h00 CEAT) on various platform including key CAF Broadcast partners beIN Sport, SuperSport and over 20 Free to Air TV in Africa.

CAF TV (YouTube) will show the entire event live.

On Tuesday, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will confer the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed V1 of Morocco.

Some of the stars expected include Ivorian Didier Drogba, Brazilian legend Cafu, Nigeria's Ayegbeni Yakubu, Black Star's Asamoah Gyan, Cameroonian legend in women's football Gaelle Enganamouit, South African record-breaking women footballer Portia Modise and compatriot Amanda Dlamini, Senegal's Khalilou Fadiga, former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, DR Congo's Herita Ilunga, Indomitable Lion's Pierre Webo, former English international Wes Brown, former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe, Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah, Nigeria's Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.

The event will also be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Executive Committee, CAF Member Association Presidents.

CAF Communication