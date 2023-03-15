Kenya: Nyali MP Mohamed Ali Seeks Total Ban of Gay Discussions, Publication

Nairobi — Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali wants a total ban on discussion, publication and dissemination that has to do with Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer.

In his motion, the second term MP called for the arrest of all LGBTQ members arguing that the practice is ungodly, illegal and should not be tolerated.

Members of Parliament led by Seme MP James Nyikal and his Laikipia North counterpart Sarah Korere said each part of the body has it's functions and Kenyans should fight to stop anything that wants to alter that

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya faulted the motion saying that it had the effect of limiting the freedom of expression.