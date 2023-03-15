Uganda: Businessmen Hope to Reap Benefits From Concluded Uganda - South Africa Investment Summit

A number of businessmen have expressed optimism about the benefits of the just concluded South Africa Trade Investment and Tourism summit.

The summit that took place at the Gallagher Convention Center, Midrand, South Africa last month saw government and business leaders discuss emerging business and investment opportunities between both countries.

According to Morvi Asim, the Managing Director of Amafh Farms under the Macadamia group in Mityana district involved in agro-forestry, the summit was a platform get partnerships but also source for business opportunities from South Africa.

He notes that the group wants to create 40, 000 Ugandan farmers, source 150,000 jobs for Ugandans, help in dealing with climate change and environmental conservation

" It was a good idea for the two counties to organise the summit because we managed to get linkages to a wider market of our products and we hope to see our brand extending to different countries," Morvi Asim said.

He noted that they have helped more than 2500 farmers from different regions of the country and now hoping to see the number grows bigger.

During the summit, President Museveni got an opportunity to engage some of the investors and assured them that government will do whatever it can to see that they invest their money in Uganda and some to get financial support from the government.

He promised tax holidays of up to 10 years to the investors as a way of encouraging them to invest in Uganda as they will be helping in fighting unemployment in the country.

The summit also helped discuss the issue of scrapping visa restricts for investors and traders from the two countries.

Odrek Rwabogo the presidential advisor on export and investments appreciated stake holders who took part in the summit and promised to organize such engagements in other countries to give opportunity to investors and other Ugandans who are doing business to interact .