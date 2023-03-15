Western Sahara: The Position of EU On the Issue of Western Sahara Has Not Changed and Is Based On Relevant UN Resolutions

Brussels (Belgium) — The European Union Commission affirmed, Tuesday evening, that the position of the European Union with regard to the issue of Western Sahara is known and has not changed and is based on the settlement stipulated in the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

In response to a question addressed to the Commission, its Vice-President and High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy in the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that he does not expect any changes to the Commission's organizational chart and that the European Union's position on the issue of Western Sahara is "known and has not changed."

Borrell reaffirmed the European Union's strong support for the efforts made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and his personal envoy, Staffan de Mistura, to continue the political process with the aim of reaching a mutually "just and acceptable" political solution to the issue of Western Sahara, on the basis of the settlement stipulated in the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. The EU official pointed out that the European Union is in regular contact with the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, and is ready to accompany his efforts to resume the negotiation process between the two parties to the conflict (Morocco and the Polisario Front).

The UN resolutions include a call for "the resumption of negotiations under the auspices of the Secretary-General without preconditions and in good faith," with the aim of reaching "a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution" within the framework of "self-determination for the people of Western Sahara."

It should be noted that the European Union had, in February, refuted the Moroccan lies and allegations that the Makhzen has been directing to the Polisario Front in order to tarnish its reputation.

SPS 110/T