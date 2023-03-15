Morocco: EU Position On Sahrawi Issue 'Unchanged'

11 March 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Brussels — The European Commission reaffirmed that the position of the European Union (EU) on the conflict in Western Sahara is "known and remains unchanged", underlining its support for the efforts of the United Nations (UN) to achieve "a just political solution", in accordance with the Security Council resolutions.

In a response on behalf of the European Commission, its Vice-President and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that "developments in Western Sahara are followed by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and no change in the organizational chart is planned. The EU's position on the Western Sahara issue is well known and remains unchanged".

Borrell reiterated in the same vein "the EU's strong support for the efforts of the United Nations, its Secretary General and his personal envoy, Staffan de Mistura, to continue the political process to achieve a fair, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council."

The official also said that the EU "is in regular contact with the UN envoy and seeks support his efforts to revive the negotiation process (between the Polisario Front and Morocco)."

