Kenya: State Seeks Political Support as Multi-Agency Force Moves to Crash Bandits

Nairobi — The government has challenged legislators from the North Rift to take more responsibility in the fight against the banditry menace, as security agencies intensify their offensive in six troubled counties.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has been reaching out to political leaders behind-the-scenes attempts to put an end to crimes and atrocities visited on innocent civilians and to open up the region to socioeconomic development.

"We are seeking an unwavering commitment to the cause of peace. All these leaders must bear individual and collective responsibility," Omollo said on Tuesday during a consultative meeting with six legislators at Harambee House in Nairobi.

The PS urged the leaders to use their influence at the grassroots level to assist security agencies in isolating criminals from law-abiding citizens during the ongoing operation.

"Previous attempts to pacify the region have been met with non-cooperation and resistance. We intend to deploy smart warfare and progressively deplete the enemy's fighting force," PS Omollo stated.

Influential leaders

He also noted that area leaders have a significant amount of influence in their jurisdictions and play a critical role in the ongoing operation.

MPs Julius Rutto (Kesses), David Kiplagat (Soi), Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), and Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio) committed to actively supporting the ongoing disarmament exercise and efforts to smoke out bandits from their hideouts.

On Sunday the government ordered the immediate vacation of residents living in 27 gorges, escarpments, caves, ravines, hills, and forests as part of the new security measures to tame banditry in the northern part of the country.

Kindiki subsequently gave the residents in the affected areas from Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, West Pokot, and Turkana Counties 24 hours to immediately evacuate effective Sunday.

The ulitimatum extended on Monday lapsed on Tuesday.

"I, therefore, declare these areas as scenes of crime, and we will treat any person found therein as a suspect of armed banditry, or as a suspect of aiding and abetting banditry, or as an accessory after the fact. Everyone must evacuate immediately," Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said on March 12.