Kenya: Govt to Modernize Kitale Town

Kitale — Kitale will be expanded and modernised to cater for the growing population in the region.

President William Ruto said roads within the town will be upgraded and the sewerage lines fixed.

He regretted that Kitale is in a sorry state yet it has a huge potential of being a city.

He said at least 150 acres of land will be availed to give room for the town's expansion.

The President spoke on Wednesday when he met Trans-Nzoia County leadership at State House, Nairobi.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Governor George Natembeya.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei, MPs Lillian Siyoi, Patrick Simiyu, Allan Chesang' and Ferdinand Wanyonyi were also in the session.

The President said the Government will upgrade to bitumen standard the 15-Kilometre Kipsongo-Kitalale road.

Also to be upgraded, he went on, are the 28-Kilometre Airstrip-Saboti-Gituamba-Kaptama and the 75-Kilometre Turbo-Barbaton-Kissawai-Endebess roads.

He observed that it was the Government's commitment to transform the county to make it a better place for everyone.

"In less than three months, we will equip the Trans-Nzoia County Referral Hospital with the most modern facilities."

Mr Gachagua asked the leaders to work together in uplifting the lives of the people.

On his part, Mr Mudavadi asked Kenyans to go to work Monday.

"Ignore the fictitious declarations that has no legal basis."

Governor Natembeya insisted that he is in the Government and "we are not turning back".

"There is no room for demonstrations in Trans-Nzoia. It is time to work and serve the people," he said. - Presidential Communication Service