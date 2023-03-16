South Africa: Busisiwe Mkhwebane Claims Probe Nothing More Than ANC and DA Political Witch-Hunt for Touching 'Untouchables'

Minister in The Presidency Jeff Radebe, right, and Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture in November 2016.

opinion

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made a long-awaited appearance at her impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, blaming the ANC and the DA for her predicament.

'It has nothing to do with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa or the rule of law," she told the committee.

The process was, she added, "as far removed from the Constitution as the south is from the north. It is a politically motivated witch-hunt masquerading as a bona fide enquiry under the auspices of section 194 of the Constitution. It is not."

The hearing was also "a racially motivated campaign borne out of the fear of real change which might actually benefit the poorest and most marginalised members of the public, who are in the main black, at the expense of those who benefit the most from an the expense of those who benefit the most from an untransformed economic status quo, who are in the main white and the backbone constituency of the DA".

Political statement made. Thank you very much.

There was no mention, however, at this stage, of how the poor beneficiaries of the Gupta Vrede Dairy money laundering scheme benefited from Mkhwebane's report, which initially withheld the names of...