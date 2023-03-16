Zimbabwe: ZEC Faces Mobile Voter Registration Technical Hitches

16 March 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

BAD weather and heavily overcast conditions are limiting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's mobile registration exercise since the mobile units need sunshine for their solar powered registration machines.

In a statement, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba appealed to everyone to be patient as the situation was expected to improve.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform members of the public that some technical hitches have been encountered during the recently launched mobile voter registration exercise resulting in delays at some registration centres," she said.

"This is mainly a result of bad weather which is affecting the solar charging system of registration machines, especially where there is no grid electricity. The Commission is appealing to all stakeholders to be patient as the situation is expected to improve within the next few days.

"It should also be noted that heavy rains have affected mobility in some parts of Manicaland contributing to further delays in the voter registration exercise at some centres in that province. Despite these challenges, prospective registrants are still encouraged to visit mobile voter registration centres near them on the scheduled dates."

Justice Chigumba assured stakeholders that the Commission was doing its best to ensure that no one is prejudiced by the unforeseen circumstances.

The national mobile biometric voter registration exercise began last Sunday and ends on March 21 with some people excited that they will be voting for the first time this year.

The exercise, which has a budget of $24 billion, is being conducted by ZEC and its conclusion will pave way for various other activities, including opening the voters' roll for public inspection which will lead to the elections.

Anyone can register at any time, but ZEC embarks on special mobile blitzes to bring registration units to communities.

