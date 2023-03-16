South Africa: Alternate History Inc - Biblical Busisiwe Mkhwebane Tearfully Summons Spirits of Winnie, Rosa Parks and Esther

opinion

Any 'objective, fair and reasonable analysis' of her tenure and what occurred led to one conclusion only: she was 'not guilty', Busisiwe Mkhwebane told the Section 194 committee on Wednesday.

In what has essentially become a political platform, suspended Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane told the parliamentary Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office that she was "not guilty" of charges that she alleged had been concocted by Ms [Natasha] Mazzone, DA, and supported by the ANC majority.

"On the contrary, I have taken the office of the PP to greater and unprecedented performance and governance issues pertaining to proper accountability."

This was Mkhwebane's moment in the spotlight, one she had said earlier she had been looking forward to. She has sat through nine months of testimony from more than 20 witnesses.

From the start she aimed her cannon, accusing the Democratic Alliance and the ANC of colluding to get rid of her, essentially, "for doing my work".

Read more in Daily Maverick: "Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching 'untouchables' "

Addressing committee members as well as the public on online platforms and TV, Mkhwebane and her legal representative, advocate...