South Africa: Public Sector Strike Ends As Govt, Unions Reach Settlement - South African News Briefs - March 16, 2023

Abokoe Sibanda
Members of NEHAWU also participated in the march
16 March 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Public Sector Strike Ends as Govt, Unions Reach Settlement

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has suspended its public sector strike after reaching a settlement agreement with the government, reports TimesLive. In a statement, Nehawu called on its members and workers at the picket lines to prepare for an orderly return to work, as they said the strike they embarked on earlier this month had registered significant achievements and outcomes.

President Ramaphosa to Host Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Suluhu Hassan will preside over the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Tanzania Bi-National Commission, which comprises committees on politics and diplomacy, defence and security, economic affairs as well as social and cultural affairs, reports SABC News. The two leaders will also address a business forum that will focus on agriculture, agro-processing, oil and gas, mining, and infrastructure development. This will be Hassan's first visit to South Africa since she took office in 2021.

Companies Are Branding Potholes Which They Fix

Some Johannesburg residents are expressing their anger over a lack of service delivery by tagging potholes with graffiti blaming the ruling  African National Congress ( ANC). And two competing insurance companies are putting their own branding on potholes which they fix, reports News24.  Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance say they have fixed more than 150 000 potholes since the initiative was launched in May 2021. The two companies' handiwork is also being shared on social media, with South Africans by and large voicing their support for the initiative even as they criticised the ANC.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.