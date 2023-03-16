Malawi: Chakwera Condoles Cyclone Freddy Bereaved Families, Sees Devastation

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has ordered the government to account for everyone affected by Cyclone Freddy whether dead or alive.

Dr Chakwera said this when he attended a funeral ceremony at Naotcha in Chilobwe, Blantyre where many have lost their lives and properties as a result of Cyclone Freddy.

President Chakwera said he was deeply touched and called for everyone to be accounted for.

He said there was a lot of goodwill from within and outside the country as Malawi passes through the predicament.

"I would also like to commend the coordination efforts by the Malawi Red Cross Society, DoDMA, Malawi Police Service, and Malawi Defence Force," said Dr Chakwera.

The President further said there is a need to process resources swiftly to be used in the response programme.

Currently, the government has disclosed that K1.6 billion has been set aside to address Cyclone Freddy's effects.

Dr Chakwera also visited Manja Evacuation Centre which is housing close to 3000 people displaced by the cyclone.