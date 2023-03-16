Malawi: Mutharika Visits Cyclone Freddy Victims

Former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called for total depoliticisation of disasters, saying politicisation of disasters affect provision of help to the needy.

Mutharika, who is also President of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said this on Wednesday in Ndirande, Blantyre where he visited victims of cyclone Freddy induced disasters.

He called for a review of an action plan on disasters in a bid to improve preparedness.

Mutharika appealed for unity in supporting those affected by the devastating cyclone.

He then donated maize flour and other necessities to people living in evacuation facilities and further pledged more support for displaced households.

He said the Malata/Cement subsidy program which was one of his initiatives during his regime, would have helped rebuild lives of those affected by the disaster.