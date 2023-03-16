Malawi: Mutharika Visits Cyclone Freddy Victims

15 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called for total depoliticisation of disasters, saying politicisation of disasters affect provision of help to the needy.

Mutharika, who is also President of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said this on Wednesday in Ndirande, Blantyre where he visited victims of cyclone Freddy induced disasters.

He called for a review of an action plan on disasters in a bid to improve preparedness.

Mutharika appealed for unity in supporting those affected by the devastating cyclone.

He then donated maize flour and other necessities to people living in evacuation facilities and further pledged more support for displaced households.

He said the Malata/Cement subsidy program which was one of his initiatives during his regime, would have helped rebuild lives of those affected by the disaster.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.