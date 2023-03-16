Malawi: 22 Suspects Escape From Malawi Custody As Cyclone Freddy Hits Police Station

Twenty two suspects at Phalombe Police Station escaped from custody on Tuesday when the facility submerged in water due to cyclone Freddy triggered flash floods.

National Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Kalaya said the suspects took advantage of the floods to tamper with the cell door and managed to escape.

Kalaya said the police is working hard to re-arrest the suspects but some are still under their custody.

The suspects are answering murder, robbery and other charges.

Meanwhile, Muloza Police Post has temporarily closed and suspects have been transferred to Mulanje Police Station.

Kalaya has confirmed the development.

He was, however, quick to say the "police have just stopped operating from a building, but they continue to render services to the public".

A senior police officer confirmed they are now operating from a lodge. He declined to name the lodge.

A source in the area said police started transferring the suspects, their families and property to Mulanje Boma from Monday due to Cyclone Freddy's induced floods.

The cyclone has also crippled Malawi Revenue Authority's operations at Muloza Border in the district.

The rains have since reduced in intensify in some districts of Southern Region as the cyclone folds and started retreating back to Indian Ocean.