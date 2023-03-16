Angola: French Embassy in Angola Marks 500 Days Towards Olympic Games

Luanda — The 500 days to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were marked this Tuesday in Angola, in a held at the Formigas do Cazenga Sports School club, in Luanda, with a basketball festival.

In an initiative of the French Embassy, the celebration of 14 March is held in all countries where there is diplomatic representation of the European state, which will host next year the biggest world sporting event.

The French ambassador to Angola, Daniel Vosgien, expressed his country´s engagement in the success of the 2024 Olympic Games.

He praised the holding of the basketball tournament for young people which was promoted by former basketball player, Victor Muzadi.

On his turn, the manager of the Formigas do Cazenga Sports School Club, Ngouabi Salvador, expressed his satisfaction with the Cazenga club, being chosen to host the event, as well as the support of the French Embassy.

On the occasion, the Vice-President of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Nacissela Maurício, highlighted the Cazenga Sports School club, which contributes to the sport evolution and social integration of children and youths, mainly the female sector.

A memorandum was signed in July 2021 between the French Embassy in Angola, French Development Agency and the Formigas do Cazenga Sports School Club.

The agreement which includes training of coaches, the supply of sports equipment, also covered the repair of the sports court, floor painting and the supply of ten more basketball tables.

The club, which is led by the former member of the Angolan Basketball Federation, Nguabi Salvador, has 300 children, both male and female, who are taught sports, academic and French language training.

The academic and sports training school also has a partnership with the Academy of the former NBA player, Frenchman Tony Parker, who visited Angola in 2022 to learn about the project´s actions.