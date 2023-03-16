Malawi: U.S. Bypasses Malawi Govt On Cyclone Freddy Victims

16 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The United States government has bypassed the Malawi government in it $2 million meagre aid which it wants to give to victims of cyclone Freddy.

This is amid reports of corruption in the Chakwera administration.

The United States government announced on Tuesday that it will provide material for emergency shelter to victims of Cyclone Freddy in the districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje through the Catholic Relief Services.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Malawi expresses shock with the devastation caused by the cyclone and pledges support to the affected people.

It further says the $2 million support for the emergency shelters in the two districts will be made through the Catholic Church arm of relief services.

The US Government also says it will provide additional lifesaving humanitarian assistance like blankets and chlorine tablets to ensure people clean and safe water.

There was no immediate comment from the government of Malawi but the relationship between the US embassy in Malawi and the Chakwera administration got strained when the US Ambassador to Malawi Young condemned the suspension of ACB director general Martha Chizuma.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera diffused the tension when he ordered the reversal of the suspension which was effected by secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba.

