Mozambique: 600 Million Dollars Invested to Rebuild Infrastructures Hit By Cyclones

Maputo — The director of the Post Cyclone Reconstruction Office (GREPOC), Luis Mandlate, has revealed that about 600 million US dollars have been invested in the reconstruction of various infrastructures hit by the two cyclones, Idai and Kenneth, in 2019.

"We also made interventions in 3,162 classrooms and we rehabilitated 33 health units. A further 57 health units have been partially rehabilitated in all the regions affected by these cyclones', Mandlate told reporters on Tuesday, in Beira, during the ceremony marking the 4th anniversary of the two cyclones.

The director pointed as examples of reconstruction the Central Hospital of Beira, the Macurungo secondary school and the complete restoration of the city's radar system.

Mandlate also said that basic services have been re-established in all the zones affected by the cyclones and "for the recovery of private sector, we have 15 million dollars available from the World Bank.'

After the cyclones, the authorities carried out a survey of losses budgeted at 3.2 billion dollars, but the strategic partners only disbursed 1.2 billion dollars, corresponding to 38 per cent of the needs.