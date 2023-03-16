Mozambique: Of Districts With Cholera Outbreaks Grows

Maputo — The number of districts in Mozambique with outbreaks of cholera rose from 27 to 32 in a week, according to the Cholera Daily Bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health.

In addition to parts of Niassa, Tete, Sofala, Zambezia, Manica and Gaza provinces, there are now reports of cholera cases in the district of Govuro in Inhambane province. The scenario is likely associated with poor sanitation, and contamination of water sources due to the heavy rains that have been occurring throughout the country.

In a universe of 8,532 cases of cholera diagnosed from September until Monday, 54 people died due to the disease.

Currently, 203 patients are hospitalized in diarrhoea treatment centers across the country, of whom 104 were admitted on Sunday and Monday. To control the spread of cholera, the Health Ministry is working to acquire more vaccines.

The country expects to receive at least two million doses of vaccine from international partners.

As part of the fight against cholera, the health authorities have already carried out vaccination campaigns covering the districts of Lago, Lichinga, Mandimba, Mecanhelas and Sanga in Niassa; Milange in Zambezia; Caia in Sofala; and Xai-Xai, in Gaza.