Mozambique: Death Toll Rises

15 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The known death toll from cyclone Freddy, which struck the central Mozambican coast on Saturday, now stands at 21, according to Antonio Beleza, the deputy director of the National Emergency Operational Centre (CENOE).

Giving an update on the effects of the cyclone at a meeting on Tuesday in Quelimane, capital of Zambezia province, Beleza said the number of people injured in the cyclone and now receiving treatment in Mozambican health units has risen to 53.

The cyclone had completely destroyed 6,604 houses and damaged a further 9,873. 519 classrooms and 39 health units had also been affected. About 200,000 hectares of crops had been inundated.

Acacio Tembe, of the National Meteorology Institute (INAM) said that Freddy no longer exists as a cyclone but has been transformed into a system of low pressure, which is continuing to bring heavy rainfall.

The storm has turned into Malawi, but is thought likely to move back over Zambezia, as it heads towards the Mozambique Channel. "We remain on maximum alert in Zambezia', Tembe declared.

Cesar Tembe, the National Director for Prevention and Mitigation in the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), said that 87 accommodation centres had been set up in the provinces menaced by the cyclone.

They sheltered about 38,000 people. 226 tonnes of food and mineral water had been pre-positioned in the centres, as well as hygiene products, domestic utensils, clothing and blankets.

"These products are sufficient to assist all the people who are in the accommodation centres', said Tembe, "and other goods are continuing to arrive in the provinces. Right now, we are continuing to raise more funds, because the number of people in need may increase'.

