Rwanda: FIFA Congress Opens in Kigali

Close to 2,000 delegates including top football executives from world football governing body (FIFA) meet in Kigali on Thursday, March 16, for the long-awaited 73rd FIFA Congress.

The FIFA Congress, the supreme legislative body of FIFA, brings together top executives from FIFA, confederations and representatives from 211-member associations and other football stakeholders.

The congress will be chaired by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Host nation's president Paul Kagame will also be in attendance.

On the agenda of the congress include the suspension or expulsion of a member association, presentation of FIFA's annual report during which member association will vote on approval of the consolidated financial statements for 2022 and off the FIFA statutory financial statements for 2022 before voting on approval of the cycle budget for 2023-2026 and the detailed budget for 2024.

It is during the congress when the FIFA elections will take place. Incumbent Infantino is the lone candidate for the top position after running unopposed.

He is likely to be reelected for another four-year term that could see him stay in office until 2027 should he win the vote of confidence from the body's member associations.

A candidate is eligible for three terms and, if elected, Infantino will be serving his last term in office.

The congress will be streamed live on fifa.com and Rwanda Television.