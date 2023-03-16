Zimbabwe: Chamisa Dismisses Mwonzora's Concourt Election Application As Sideshow - Tells Supporters to Remain Focussed

16 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters to remain focused and not get distracted as the country heads towards general elections.

Chamisa's remarks come after rival Douglas Mwonzora, leader of the opposition MDC-T party, filed an application at the Constitutional Court seeking nullification of the delimitation report saying it violates the constitution.

Mwonzora demanded that election dates must be announced only after the delimitation exercise has been re-done.

The CCC leader, however, told his supporters to remain focused saying the ConCourt application was another sideshow to distract and frustrate voters.

"Be vigilant, too many sideshows around. Do not be distracted. Do not get discouraged or frustrated.

"Some are afraid of your right to choose and decide your leaders. Some do not want you to exercise that right. Tell someone! #OnePlusFive #RegisterToVoteNow," Chamisa posted on his official social media platforms.

Chamisa also reiterated that his time to rule is around the corner.

"No matter what, our time will come! Welcome to a new great Zimbabwe! Everything new. It is possible. It is inevitable. #Godisinit.

"Time tests and proves everything. Let us watch the space! We are fully aware of all the issues. We leave no stone unturned!"

