Kenya: President Ruto Says Opposition Free to Demonstrate, But Avoid Disruptions, Deaths

Nairobi — President William Ruto has now stated that the opposition is free to demonstrate but should avoid any loss of life during the exercise.

Speaking on the planned mega-rally by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, the President further stated that the Raila Odinga-led movement should ensure no property is destroyed.

He further indicated that the mass action should cause on obstruction to Kenyans lives.

"The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace loving people," he stated.

He urged Kenyans to protest peacefully and within the law, and urged Odinga to coordinate with police regarding the planned demonstration.

Ruto accused Odinga of holding bloody and chaotic protests for the past 50 years and urged him to assure Kenyans that things would be different this time. He stated that it is Odinga's responsibility to meet with police and explain how the protests will be peaceful.