Kenya: President Ruto Says Opposition Free to Demonstrate, But Avoid Disruptions, Deaths

15 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has now stated that the opposition is free to demonstrate but should avoid any loss of life during the exercise.

Speaking on the planned mega-rally by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, the President further stated that the Raila Odinga-led movement should ensure no property is destroyed.

He further indicated that the mass action should cause on obstruction to Kenyans lives.

"The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace loving people," he stated.

He urged Kenyans to protest peacefully and within the law, and urged Odinga to coordinate with police regarding the planned demonstration.

Ruto accused Odinga of holding bloody and chaotic protests for the past 50 years and urged him to assure Kenyans that things would be different this time. He stated that it is Odinga's responsibility to meet with police and explain how the protests will be peaceful.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.