Kenya: President Ruto Appoints Shadrack Mose as Solicitor General

Nairobi — President William Ruto has apointed Shadrack John Mose as the Solicitor General.

This follows his vetting by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) last month.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section (9) of the Office of the Attorney General Act 2012, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces appoint Shadrack John Mose to be the Solicitor General of the Republic of Kenya," President Ruto said.

President Ruto nominated the former Kitutu Masaba MP for the post on February 13 to replace Kennedy Ogeto, who was appointed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018.