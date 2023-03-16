South Africa: Centurion Protesters Block Streets Over Three-Week Water Outage

"My house smells bad because I cannot flush the toilet or wash dishes" says resident

Residents of Thatchfield Ridge in Centurion took their frustration to the streets on Wednesday, using their cars to block some roads to demand that water be restored to their area. The protesters say they have been without running water for at least three weeks.

"Some days water comes for a limited period, between 10pm and 4am. Even then, water only runs from the taps outside," said Nokhaya Seapolelo.

"Our houses are filthy and smelly because we can't clean them. My child is in the hospital and I have asked the hospital not to discharge her because she will come home to a filthy house. I cannot risk that. Even bathing and cooking is a struggle for us. We pay levies, but we don't receive water."

Residents say they have also written to the City of Tshwane and have called them for assistance since Monday but to no avail.

Ward 77 Councillor Tembeni Thabatha (ANC) blamed the City of Tshwane. "I have been requesting the City to supply water tankers to relieve these people ... This is not a new problem, especially in Thatchfield. The City never gives a proper response."

He said he was told by a City staffer that Rand Water was experiencing a problem with water pressure. According to Thabatha, the City of Tshwane and Rand Water have promised to avail teams to investigate the water problem.

Questions sent to the Rand Water were redirected to the City of Tshwane on Wednesday. We are yet to get a response. The article will be updated with their response once received.