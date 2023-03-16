Rwanda: Vox Pop - What Do Rwanda Youth Expect From the FIFA Congress?

Rwanda will on Thursday March 16 host the 73rd FIFA Congress, the supreme body of the Fédération Internationale De Football Association (FIFA)

About 2,000 high-level delegates from 211-member associations and other football stakeholders are expected to attend.

The congress has also attracted football legends from all over the world. What lessons are they leaving behind, and how is this expected to benefit Rwanda, and the football fraternity?

The New Times' Joan Mbabazi interviewed the youth from all walks of life who shared their views and expectations of the FIFA Congress.

Excerpts;

The main goal is to discuss the development of football in Africa, I like the fact that there will be growth and training for football starting in schools, to nurture young talents. This will take Rwanda's football to another level. I believe young people will develop a passion for sports if there are opportunities in place to learn.

Brian Muhinda, local professional footballer

Rwanda is a testimony that Africa can aspire to attain a much brighter future with good governance that creates an enabling environment.

The FIFA Congress is an opportunity to market the country's tourism and hospitality industries and become known as a business conference destination. Businesses in Kigali, particularly in the hospitality industry, registered record sales this week.

Given the significance of the event, Rwanda is bound to gain the attention of global investors and policymakers, which is expected to bring in more investment opportunities.

Krety Izabayo, Realtor and civil engineer

Rwanda will get more investors from abroad through connections that will be cultivated at the congress. This may also strengthen and boost the tourism sector through the Visit Rwanda brand. Perhaps, many Rwandan players will be exposed to clubs abroad. Stadiums and sports facilities around the country should also be improved to attract international championships and games.

William Niyonzima, poet

The 73rd FIFA means a lot for Rwanda, most especially those in the football and sports field at large. I expect this congress to spread out football programmes in Rwanda which will obviously facilitate in development, and maintaining young talents among Rwandan children and youth.

Winnie Kananura Muyumbukazi, basketball coach

I hope the Congress will be the starting point to offer chances to young footballers in Rwanda to play in international football leagues. Many young talented footballers are not given the push they need yet as they would love to be international stars, and lift the Rwandan flag high.

Aime Albert Sangwa, a professional photographer and entrepreneur

Rwandan hosting the FIFA Congress is a sign of pride as it gives the country visibility to the rest of the world. The local clubs will gain knowledge as well as a boost in women's football. As a football player and sports entrepreneur, this congress helps me understand better a few new ideas by FIFA like the new World Cup format which will boost African teams' chances of qualification with an increase in available slots.

Innocent Kwizera, founder of Fútbol Genesis, a football academy