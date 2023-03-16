Ethiopia: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mekonnen

document

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen today to discuss a range of issues critical to the U.S.-Ethiopia relationship.

Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen discussed the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which has resulted in considerable progress in re-establishing peace across northern Ethiopia. They also discussed the need for unhindered access by international human rights monitors to conflict-affected areas and the importance of an inclusive and comprehensive process of transitional justice, as well as the description of the justice plan and how the United States can be supportive. Finally, they spoke about Ethiopia's economic challenges and reviewed other important regional issues, including Somalia.

