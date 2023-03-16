Malawi: Simbi Phiri's Khato Civils Donates MK100m Towards Disaster Response

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has commended Khato Civils, a pan-african multi-disciplinary construction and infrastructure development company owned by business magnet Executive Chairman Simbi Phiri, for a timely donation of K100 million towards cyclone Freddy disaster response.

Speaking at Naotcha in Blantyre, Chakwera commended all Malawians and business institutions for holding hands in helping the survivors.

Khato Group Chief Executive Officer Mongezi Mnyani, says "Khato decided to donate the money after noting the degree of the devastation."

"Khato Civils Pty Limited and South Zambezi Engineering Services - Joint Venture, having seen the scale of devastation from tropical cyclone Freddy in Southern Malawi and having heed His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera's call for support, immediately makes a transfer of one hundred million Malawi Kwacha to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) which is coordinating response efforts on behalf of the State.

Mnyani said Khato is deeply saddened for the loss of lives and injuries.

"The Khato Civils and South Zambezi Joint Venture is deeply saddened for the loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of property to all disaster victims. As a responsible and caring company, we sympathize with the many families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster, and we hope that the storm will subside so that recovery and restoration efforts can proceed immediately. We stand with you during this difficult time.

"We urge that this support goes directly to the 10 000 plus persons displaced by the disaster and currently living in over 50 emergency camps set up in affected districts and towns," he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Malawi Government, Deputy director for disaster response at DoDMA Fyabupi Mwafongo commended Khato Civils for the timely donation.