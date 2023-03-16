Rwanda: CPJ Reiterates Call for Investigate John Williams Ntwali's Death

Nairobi — The Committee to Protect Journalists today joined 85 other organizations in reiterating calls for the Rwandan government to allow an independent, impartial investigation into the death of investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali.

Authorities said that Ntwali died on January 18 in a road accident in the Rwandan capital Kigali, but CPJ and other human rights and press freedom groups have called for a credible probe into the circumstances, which remain unclear. Ntwali, who edited the privately owned newspaper The Chronicles and founded the YouTube channel Pax TV-Ireme News, was repeatedly threatened for his reporting.

A hasty trial that concluded in February, in which a driver was convicted and fined for involvement in the road accident, suggests that Rwandan authorities have not fulfilled their legal obligation to investigate effectively, the organizations noted.