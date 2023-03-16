Namibia: Greek Salad for Elites, Rice for Masses At Independence Celebrations

OMUSATI regional governor Erginus Endjala has come to the defence of a leaked menu detailing the starkly different foods that will be served to members of the public compared to the very very important people (VVIP) at the forthcoming Independence Day Celebrations.

The menu for the public includes potato salad, butternut, rice, fried beef and fish, while the VVIPs will feast on Greek salad, potato salad, steamed carrots, butternut, maize pap, mahangu pap, baked fish, fried beef and game stew.

Endjala is the chairperson of the local organising committee of the Independence Day celebrations, scheduled to take place at Outapi.

"That was the proposal, because people were taking from other preparatory committees or other events that they already held, but that was the proposal that I think in the current state, they amended it, it's not the same one," he said.

This is not the first time the government has been forced to defend the differences in menus served to the masses and to the elite.

The last time the government was forced to do so was during the independence celebrations at the Vineta Stadium at Swakopmund last year.

"Remember at VVIP you are contracting an experienced company that knows how to do it, other things are just small things that you put together and then fill up your plates.

"But then for the public, we really make sure that we have to take the core to add so that at least they can add weight to the menu that our people are going to consume," he said.

"We must also understand the issue of financial constraints," he said.

"Therefore, the treatment of them must be completely different than how they've been treated all along. Of course, yes, we have to understand it was not a definite thing, it was a proposal.

"We are locally on the ground, both regionally and nationally, to iron out some of those little misunderstandings."

He said VVIPs in the region are not people who come with nice suits, but voters and community members.

He said in terms of the state of preparedness for the event, everything is going well.

"The members of the defence force are already rehearsing here on the ground and I think everything is now falling into place," he said.

However, they are experiencing challenges, he said, such as financial constraints.

"But we are trying our level best to make sure that the event will happen. We call upon everyone to come enjoy with us," he said.

ALL SYSTEMS GO

Meanwhile, executive director in the ministry of information Audrin Mathe said the government will spend less than N$2 million for this year's Independence Day celebrations.

He said heads of state of some countries have been invited, but this will only be confirmed on Friday.

He also said the state will provide transportation for people in the Omusati region.